Friday, October 21, 2022
Obituaries

OBITUARY: Khamsing Vongphachanh

Mr. Khamsing Vongphachanh of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, he was 60 years old.

He was born in Thatluang-Vientiane, Laos to the late Thitphan and Vea Vongphachanh.

Mr. Vongphachanh made a name for himself as a perfectionist professionally and personally. He was a talented welder by day and a creative baker for family functions. Mr. Vongphachanh was a family oriented man and enjoyed the outdoors going fishing whenever he could. He attended Wat Lao Bhuddawatchana.

Mr. Vongphachanh is survived by his wife of 18 years, Bounmy Vongphachanh; daughter, Michelle Vongphachanh; three sisters; seven brothers; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the family will be Monday, October 24, 2022 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Monday, October 24, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

 

