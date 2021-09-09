Larry Phillip Smitty, Sr., age 66, passed away September 6, 2021 at St Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and attended Sharpsville Church of Christ. Larry retired from Rich Products Corp after 41 years.

Larry was preceded in death by his father, William Smitty; son, Charlie Smitty. He is survived by his mother, Ruth Hall Smitty; wife, Elaine Smotherman Smitty; sons, Larry (Tammy) Smitty, Jr., Michael (Jennifer) Smitty; brothers, James (Sue) Smitty, Stanley Smitty; sister, Cindy (Jackie) Young; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Visitation with the family will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be at 11:00 AM, September 10, 2021 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Dwight Smitty officiating. Burial will follow in Whitworth Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.