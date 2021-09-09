Vernon Richard Mills Jr.

Vernon Richard Mills, Jr., age 70 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on September 7, 2021.

He was born in Alexandria, VA to the late Vernon Richard Mills, Sr. and Eloise Brown Mills. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two sisters.

Mr. Mills is survived by his wife, Jennifer Lea Bowen; daughters, Jennifer Mills (Jason Knight), Rebecca Mills (Sean Martis), and Jordan Bowen; grandson, Jessiah Knight; and brothers, Ralph, Don, Mark, and Jimmy Mills.

Mr. Mills served in the US Air Force from May of 1971 to July 1, 1974. He worked as a facilities manager for the National Archives from 1987 to 2009 in Washington, DC. He was proud of his volunteer service with the US Coast Guard Auxiliary from 1985 to 2019, as well as his lifelong service in the volunteer fire department, starting in Fairfax County, VA, and stepping down as Chief of Lascassas Volunteer Fire Department in 2020. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church.

Visitation with the family will be Monday, September 13, 2021 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at First United Methodist Church. Memorial service will begin at 3:00 PM with Rev. Krislyn Durham officiating. The family requests that you wear a mask while attending the services.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mr. Mills memory to the Lascassas Volunteer Fire Department or the Journey Home.

www.woodfinchapel.com


