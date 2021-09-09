Cory Lane Hutchison, age 32, passed away bravely on Monday, September 6, 2021 after a courageous battle with a brutal disease.

Cory grew up in Smyrna, graduating from Smyrna High School and MTSU. His passion for Import cars inspired him to chase his dreams all the way to California where he made many amazing memories. His profound love for his girl Katie had him driving back home to Nashville where he created an even more epic life with her, his family, and his friends. Cory’s smile lit up a room. Cory’s wit made others laugh but it was his wisdom and genuine care for people in his life that made him an irreplaceable gift for all who had the honor of knowing him.

Cory is loved and cherished by many people; His father, Randy Hutchison; His mother, Tina Soloman; His brothers, Daniel Hutchison (Olivia) and Isaac Hutchison; His fiancé and wife of his Soul, Katie (Hutchison) Blevins; His Grandparents, Patsy Soloman-Lennon (Kay), and Joe and Linda Hutchison.

A beautiful Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro, TN.

Visitation will begin at 1:00 PM until the Celebration of Life Service at 3:00 PM.

www.woodfinchapel.com