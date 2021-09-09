Lindsey Payne Vann, age 34, passed away at her residence on September 7, 2021 surrounded by family and friends.

She was a native of Rutherford County where her presence impacted many lives throughout her journey.

Lindsey is survived by her beloved husband, Joey Vann; her father, John Anthony Payne, and step-mother, Chandra Payne and mother, Penny Ellis Holland and step-father, Roger Holland; brother, Corbin Payne, and sisters, Angie Payne and Amber Payne.

Visitation with the family will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Friday, September 10, 2021 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 2:00 PM, Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral with Blake McConnell officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with Matthew Waddell, Trinity Bailey, Aaron Scicolone, Jason Riley, Billy Davy, and Mike Harris serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422