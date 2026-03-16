Kirby Clifton Sands,

Born in 1939, passed away peacefully in 2026 in LaVergne, Tennessee, surrounded by loved ones.

Kirby was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters, leaving behind a cherished family who will continue to honor his memory.

He is survived by his wife, Ina Russell Sands; his two sons, Bobby Sands and his wife Tammy, Lee Sands and his wife Lyne;

his sister, Debra Sands Coleman, and her husband, Paul Coleman.

five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Special recognition is extended to Paul and Debbie Coleman for the extraordinary selflessness and care provided to the family during this time.

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This obituary was published by Ellis Funeral Home & Cremation Service – Nashville.

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