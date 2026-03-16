Jimmy John’s Launches New $8.99 Meal Deal

Jimmy John’s is rolling out a new $8.99 Meal Deal starting March 16, 2026, at participating locations nationwide. The limited-time offer pairs one of two popular Original sandwiches with Jimmy Chips and a drink, available for ordering online and through the Jimmy John’s app.

Which Sandwiches Are Part of the Jimmy John’s Meal Deal?

The $8.99 Meal Deal features two of Jimmy John’s most ordered Original sandwiches:

Turkey Tom (#4): All-natural turkey breast, freshly sliced in-store, topped with mayo, crisp lettuce, and fresh-sliced tomato on an 8″ regular sandwich

The Pepe (#1): Hickory-smoked ham and provolone cheese with mayo, fresh-shredded lettuce, and tomato on Jimmy John’s signature fresh-baked bread

Each sandwich comes paired with Jimmy Chips and a regular fountain drink for $8.99.

What Does the $8.99 Meal Deal Include?

The meal deal bundles a regular 8″ Turkey Tom or The Pepe sandwich with Jimmy Chips and a regular fountain drink. Upcharges may apply for bottles, premium sides, and desserts. The deal cannot be combined with other offers or discounts, and tax and add-ons are extra.

How Long Is the Jimmy John’s Meal Deal Available?

The $8.99 Meal Deal launched March 16, 2026, and runs for a limited time at participating Jimmy John’s locations across the country. Jimmy John’s has not announced a specific end date for the promotion.

How Can Guests Order the Meal Deal?

Guests can order the $8.99 Meal Deal online at JimmyJohns.com or through the Jimmy John’s app. The deal is also available at participating locations nationwide.

Source: Inspire Brands

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