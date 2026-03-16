James Everett “Jim” Sanders, of Christiana, Tennessee, and formerly Nashville, Tennessee, passed away on March 11, 2026, at the age of 97.

Born on September 11, 1928, in Nashville, Tennessee to John and Margaret Sanders, Jim spent his childhood and early adolescence surrounded by the love of extended family, including aunts, Pansy Cochran and Ruby Travis, uncle, James Amon “Pat” Cochran, and cousin, William “Billy” Cochran.

Jim attended Peabody College on a scholarship for one year before enlisting in the United States Navy at the age of 19. He dutifully served his country for four years as a Disbursing Clerk Third Class (DK3) during the Korean War. Originally stationed in San Diego, California aboard the USS Curtiss (AV-4), Jim spent the majority of his time in the service at sea throughout Hawaii and the South Pacific, including the Sea of Japan, Korea, the Marshall Islands, and the Pacific Proving Ground of the Enewetak Atoll as a member of Operation Greenhouse and was a proud member of the National Association of Atomic Veterans. The military service, albeit brief, self-admittedly marked the greatest, proudest, and most expansive years of Jim’s life, and he remained steadfast in his support of veterans welfare, including Disabled American Veterans, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and Tunnel to Towers. He continued public service through a 27-year career with the State of Tennessee government. Jim and his late wife, Rocena Arnold Sanders, fulfilled a long-held dream of retiring in Weeki Wachee, Florida, where they lived for eleven years prior to their return to Tennessee in 2011.

Beyond his service, Jim was an avid sportsman, playing adult recreational league softball for years at Nashville’s Coleman Park, which led to cherished lifelong friendships with Grady and Betty Jones, Sam Finney, and countless others. An ardent University of Tennessee fan, fall and spring Saturdays were spent cheering on Volunteers football and baseball, and he never lost that enthusiasm. A history buff, Jim greatly enjoyed historical tours and presidential trivia. Still, no affection proved greater than that for animals. The lifelong companionship of dogs and cats enriched his life until the end, and he remained a strong supporter of the Humane Society and ASPCA.

Jim is predeceased by his loving parents, John and Margaret Sanders; devoted wife and constant companion of 50 years, Rocena Arnold Sanders; son, James Ronald “Ronnie” Sanders; first cousin, Billy Cochran; and close friend, Jerry Hand. He is survived by his children, Lori Sanders Green (Alan) and Mark Steven Sanders; grandchildren, Dr. Cain Green, Meg Green, and Cara Sanders; and daughter-in-law Cheri Sanders.

The family would like to extend deepest gratitude to the staff of the Murfreesboro campus of the Tennessee State Veterans’ Home for three years of steadfast and devoted care, as well as to a host of friends and caregivers.

A visitation will be held at Woodbine Funeral Home-Hickory Chapel on Saturday, March 14, 2026, from 12 PM-2 PM. A graveside service and burial at Woodlawn Memorial Park will follow at 2:30 PM. Dr. Cain Green, Lamar Whitaker, Cory Whitaker, Nick Swafford, and Jackson Swafford will serve as pallbearers.

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This obituary was published by Woodbine Funeral Home – Hickory Chapel.

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