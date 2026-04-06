Julie Sue Davidson-Webb, age 72, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed into her everlasting glory on March 10, 2026.

Julie was born May 12, 1953, in Des Moines, Iowa, the first child of Richard G Davidson and Jolly Ann Horton Davidson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her in-laws Donald E Webb and Verena Willey Webb and her brother-in-law Stuart Schiela.

Her loving survivors are her devoted husband Ronald E Webb, stepson William Webb, granddaughter Taylor Webb, sister Nancy Davidson Schiela, brother Richard H Davidson (Jayne), nieces Kristin Schiela Phillip (David), Madalyn Davidson Wimmer (Benjamin), Grace Davidson, nephews Jack Davidson, Force Phillip, sisters-in-law Yvonne Webb Murken, Linda Webb Lemley, Sondra Webb Croft, Rhonda Webb Petit, Lucille Webb Underwood and her cherished extended family.

As a young child Julie moved to Clarinda, Iowa with her parents where her father started practicing law and the young family begin to grow. Julie was the big sister, a petite child with snappy brown eyes and an engaging smile that radiated love and kindness. The smile, love and kindness never changed throughout her life. Julie was challenged with health issues beginning when she was a teenager, but she approached those ailments with a “tough as nails” fighting spirit and a smile on her face. She had a great deal of empathy for others in large part due to the medical trials she endured. Julie was a woman of faith and lived her life optimistically always with a glass full and never empty attitude.

Julie graduated from Clarinda High School in 1971 having been involved in many school and church activities. She was selected to attend Iowa Girls’ State and was Worthy Advisor of Rainbow Girls. She loved acting in school drama productions, especially playing the lead role in “Solid Gold Cadillac” her senior year.

Attending Drake University, Julie became a member of Delta Gamma Sorority and graduated in 1975 with a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education. She stayed in the Des Moines area and worked in the travel industry, moving from agent to heading the air department in a large incentive company. She then found her dream job as lead instructor and curriculum director at a travel school in Des Moines. She fell in love with her husband, Ron, and they married in Clarinda on August 8, 1987. Ron brought his son and Julie brought her dog and that made them a family. They resided in Des Moines until 1990 when the family moved to Murfreesboro.

Julie retired and started volunteering with their church and teaching adults to read. Active in P.E.O., a philanthropic educational organization, Julie helped organize a chapter in Murfreesboro and became a charter member of Chapter AR. She served as all the officers more than once, was delegate to several state conventions and was the Chairman of the Tennessee State Nominating Committee. Julie joined the Murfreesboro Newcomers’ Club and was active in four book clubs. A lover of books, she also authored and illustrated several stories for children, but her true passion was writing beautiful poetry. Every Christmas she would write a new poem to be included in the family Christmas card. She wrote so eloquently evoking emotion, imagery and deeper meaning and she did so with such ease.

One cannot think of Julie without thinking of her intense love of dogs. She never met a dog she did not like and the family thought of her as the “dog whisperer.” Over the years she rescued three and her family is sure Pepper, PJ and Avram were jumping over the Rainbow Bridge to greet Julie on her heavenly arrival.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Murfreesboro Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held on March 20, 2026, at Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Murfreesboro. The church will be open at 4:00 pm for the family to receive visitors with the service beginning at 5:30 pm. Later a Celebration of Life will be held in her hometown, Clarinda at Westminster Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed, in Julie’s name, to either church or the humane society of your choice.

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This obituary was published by Murfreesboro Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

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