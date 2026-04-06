Brent Franklin Harrell, 45, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away on March 28, 2026. Born on December 12, 1980, in Fort Campbell, Kentucky, Brent was a man whose warmth and kindness touched everyone fortunate enough to know him.

Anyone who spent even a few minutes with Brent could tell you that he had such a good, kind heart and a genuine love for people. He had a way of making others feel seen and welcome, and his sharp, playful sarcasm could light up any room. He never met a stranger, and the connections he built throughout his life were a testament to the generous spirit he carried with him always.

Brent was a licensed insurance broker and agent, but music was the thread that ran through every chapter of his life. He was an accomplished DJ and a gifted digital creator of mix shows, blending all types of music into something uniquely his own. His talent and passion earned him recognition beyond his local community, including a feature interview with Bold Journey Magazine. Whether he was behind the turntables or curating a playlist, Brent poured his whole heart into the art of bringing people together through sound. When he wasn’t immersed in music, you could find him enjoying movies, diving into his favorite TV shows, or keeping those around him laughing with his signature wit.

Brent is survived by his devoted mother, Claudia Harris, who was a constant source of love and support throughout his life, and his father, Ben Harrell. He will be deeply missed by his aunts, Jan (Randy) Lee; Nancy Harris and other family and friends whose lives he touched.

Brent’s faith was an important part of who he was, and there is comfort in knowing that God’s promises hold true even in the midst of loss. As it is written in Jeremiah 29:11, “For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” Brent now rests in that eternal hope, and his light will continue to shine through the love and memories he left behind.

A celebration of life will be held at a date and time to be determined. Details will be shared with family and friends as arrangements are finalized.

Rest easy, Brent. The music plays on…..

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This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel.

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