OBITUARY: Judy Marie Hale

Judy Marie Hale of LaVergne Tennessee, passed away peacefully on June 4, 2025, in Nashville, Tn. She was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and retired nurse. She was born on Sullivan’s Island in South Carolina on January 15, 1939.

She was involved deeply with the order of the Eastern Star during the time she resided in South Carolina. Judy found her true calling as a nurse and loved all aspects of the field. She was also a devout Catholic. Nurturing her family and patients was her greatest gift.

She was known to the family as Nanny, Grandmother, Nana Boo Boo, Granny, and Gran Nanny. She loved spending time with her family, plants, flowers, doll collection, crocheting and also enjoyed a good margarita!

She was preceded in death by her parents James and Naomi Derrick of Columbia, S.C., brother James Derrick Jr. of Columbia, SC., great granddaughter Kristin Herndon-(infant), Nashville, TN., daughter Vicki Edwards-(Jeff)-Bon Aqua, TN., Bobby Davis-(Ana)- Tempe AZ., Faith Martin- (Charles)- Lugoff, S.C. and her Husband Michael Slea- LaVergne, TN.

Her family was her biggest accomplishment. She is survived by her sister Betina Derrick Paulson-(Richard) of FL., Deborah Black- (Terry deceased) of AZ., Jim Davis-(Jean) of VA., Jamison Seibert- (Christy)- TN. and Charles Seibert -(Tarra)- TN..

The love she shared was extended to all her children and along with her 33 grandchildren, 40 great grandchildren and her 7 great-great grandchildren, beloved nieces, nephews, daughter and son-in-law’s.

Judy taught us that you’re never too old to pursue a dream, celebrate everyday like it’s your last and to love everyone deeply and completely. We love and miss you!

A celebration of life will be determined at a later time.