Friday Night Live Kicks Off Summer Concert Series in Murfreesboro

Main Street Murfreesboro invites the community to the first Friday Night Live concert of the summer season on Friday, June 13, featuring the electrifying sounds of Lisa Law and the Suspects on the historic downtown public square.

This powerhouse band will deliver a high-energy performance blending R&B, Blues, Jazz, Gospel, Americana, and even a little Disco—so be sure to bring your dancing shoes! The concert takes place in front of the Rutherford County Courthouse from 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM, and admission is completely free.

Streets surrounding the courthouse will be closed to create a safe and festive pedestrian space. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and gather with friends and family on the Church Street side of the square for the best seating.

Free parking is available in both downtown parking garages—just one block from the action. Food trucks will be stationed around the square, and downtown restaurants will be open and ready to serve hungry concertgoers. Come early, grab dinner, and enjoy a full evening of music and community fun!

Main Street Murfreesboro is proud to offer this free summer concert series as part of its ongoing mission to maintain, enhance, and promote downtown as the heart of our community. Celebrating the “Richness of Rutherford,” Main Street is vital in creating Murfreesboro’s unique sense of place.

For more information about Friday Night Live and other downtown events, visit:

https://www.mainstreetmurfreesboro.org/friday-night-live/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email