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Home Weather 5/29/26: Overcast with Moderate Drizzle and 73° – High of 82°, Low...

5/29/26: Overcast with Moderate Drizzle and 73° – High of 82°, Low of 72°, Winds up to 7 mph, Chance of Precip 61%

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Current conditions in Rutherford County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 73.2°F, with a light wind from the south at 4.2 mph. The skies are overcast, and there has been no additional precipitation reported at this time.

Earlier today, the region experienced a high of 81.9°F and a low of 70.3°F, with moderate drizzle contributing to a total of 0.06 in of precipitation. There was a 61% chance of rain today, as well as a similar likelihood for tonight. Temperatures are expected to drop slightly, reaching a low of 72.1°F overnight, with a continued chance of moderate drizzle.

No official weather warnings are currently active for Rutherford County. As we progress through the night, conditions will remain consistent with the potential for light rain. Please stay tuned for updates as the situation develops.

Today's Details

High
82°F
Low
70°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
94%
UV Index
5.6 (Moderate)
Precip
61% chance · 0.06 in
Now
73°F · feels 80°F
Sunrise
5:31am
Sunset
7:54pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 82°F 70°F Drizzle: moderate
Saturday 82°F 68°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 88°F 67°F Drizzle: moderate
Monday 81°F 64°F Drizzle: moderate
Tuesday 76°F 55°F Overcast
Wednesday 77°F 51°F Overcast
Thursday 80°F 54°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

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