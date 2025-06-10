OBITUARY: Nancy Arlene Woodall

Nancy Arlene Woodall, age 71, of Smyrna, TN, passed away on Sunday, June 8, 2025. She was born in Muskogee, OK, and a lifelong resident of Rutherford County. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Jewell Butler; her husbands, Berley Holmes and Gary Grooms; her daughter, Amanda Woodall; and her siblings, Roger Butler, Teresa Trotter, and Steve Butler.

Mrs. Woodall is survived by her children, Michelle Brown (Aaron), Hannah Reynolds (Brent), and Matthew Adam Woodall (Whitney); grandsons, Knox and Cooper Reynolds; and siblings, Robert Butler (Cindy), Barbara Croft (George), Brenda Beach, Mike Trotter (Deborah), and Renee Butler; along with multiple nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Woodall was a Christian, a devoted daughter, mother, sister, wife, and friend to many. She was also a dedicated foster parent and social advocate who positively impacted the lives of over 400 children throughout the Middle Tennessee area for more than 40 years.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to be made in Nancy’s name to the following organization: Rutherford County Angel Tree, P.O. Box 3135, Murfreesboro, TN 37133 or you can make charitable donations online to https://casaofrutherfordcounty.org/donate

Visitation will be on Saturday, June 14th, from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM, with the funeral service immediately following at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro, TN. www.woodfinchapel.com

She did what she loved for as long as possible, and when she could no longer, the Lord said, “Well done, my good and faithful servant” (Matthew 25:21), as she was welcomed into her eternal home.