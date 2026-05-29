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Home Weather 5/29/26: Moderate Rain Showers Today with High of 81.9, Low Tonight of...

5/29/26: Moderate Rain Showers Today with High of 81.9, Low Tonight of 72.3; Current Temp at 77.9, Wind 8 MPH

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Current conditions in Rutherford County at 5:30 PM include a temperature of 77.9°F with a wind speed of 8 mph. There has been a recorded precipitation of 0.07 in due to moderate rain showers earlier in the day.

Today, the high reached 81.9°F and the low was 70.3°F. The chance of precipitation was 59%, and the total rainfall for the day is expected to be around 0.25 in. This evening, temperatures will drop to a low of 72.3°F, with slight rain showers anticipated and the wind remaining gentle at up to 6.2 mph.

No official weather warnings are currently active for the area. Residents should stay informed for any updates as the evening progresses.

Today's Details

High
82°F
Low
70°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
75%
UV Index
5.6 (Moderate)
Precip
59% chance · 0.25 in
Now
78°F · feels 82°F
Sunrise
5:31am
Sunset
7:54pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 82°F 70°F Rain showers: moderate
Saturday 83°F 69°F Overcast
Sunday 83°F 68°F Drizzle: moderate
Monday 81°F 64°F Drizzle: dense
Tuesday 78°F 56°F Partly cloudy
Wednesday 82°F 54°F Overcast
Thursday 85°F 61°F Overcast

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