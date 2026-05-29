5/29/26: Moderate Rain Showers Today with High of 81.9, Low Tonight of 72.3; Current Temp at 77.9, Wind 8 MPH

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 5:30 PM include a temperature of 77.9°F with a wind speed of 8 mph. There has been a recorded precipitation of 0.07 in due to moderate rain showers earlier in the day.

Today, the high reached 81.9°F and the low was 70.3°F. The chance of precipitation was 59%, and the total rainfall for the day is expected to be around 0.25 in. This evening, temperatures will drop to a low of 72.3°F, with slight rain showers anticipated and the wind remaining gentle at up to 6.2 mph.

No official weather warnings are currently active for the area. Residents should stay informed for any updates as the evening progresses.

Today's Details High 82°F Low 70°F Wind 6 mph Humidity 75% UV Index 5.6 (Moderate) Precip 59% chance · 0.25 in Now 78°F · feels 82°F Sunrise 5:31am Sunset 7:54pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 82°F 70°F Rain showers: moderate Saturday 83°F 69°F Overcast Sunday 83°F 68°F Drizzle: moderate Monday 81°F 64°F Drizzle: dense Tuesday 78°F 56°F Partly cloudy Wednesday 82°F 54°F Overcast Thursday 85°F 61°F Overcast

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