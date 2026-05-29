5/29/26: Overcast with Highs of 84 and Lows of 72; Afternoon Showers Likely with Moderate Rain Tonight

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature is 82.6°F with winds at 1.4 mph. Conditions are currently overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far.

Looking ahead to the rest of the day, the high is expected to reach 83.8°F with a low of 70.3°F tonight. Winds may increase to speeds of up to 12.7 mph in the afternoon, and there is a 53% chance of moderate rain showers, with total expected precipitation of 0.38 in.

For tonight, the low will drop to 72.3°F with winds calming to around 4 mph. The chance of rain remains at 53%, with moderate rain showers anticipated to continue through the evening.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for Rutherford County.

Today's Details High 84°F Low 70°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 61% UV Index 5.6 (Moderate) Precip 53% chance · 0.38 in Now 83°F · feels 92°F Sunrise 5:31am Sunset 7:54pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 84°F 70°F Rain showers: moderate Saturday 83°F 69°F Overcast Sunday 80°F 64°F Drizzle: moderate Monday 81°F 64°F Drizzle: dense Tuesday 78°F 56°F Partly cloudy Wednesday 82°F 54°F Overcast Thursday 85°F 61°F Overcast

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