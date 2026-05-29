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Home Weather 5/29/26: Overcast with Highs of 84 and Lows of 72; Afternoon Showers...

5/29/26: Overcast with Highs of 84 and Lows of 72; Afternoon Showers Likely with Moderate Rain Tonight

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Source Staff
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At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature is 82.6°F with winds at 1.4 mph. Conditions are currently overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far.

Looking ahead to the rest of the day, the high is expected to reach 83.8°F with a low of 70.3°F tonight. Winds may increase to speeds of up to 12.7 mph in the afternoon, and there is a 53% chance of moderate rain showers, with total expected precipitation of 0.38 in.

For tonight, the low will drop to 72.3°F with winds calming to around 4 mph. The chance of rain remains at 53%, with moderate rain showers anticipated to continue through the evening.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for Rutherford County.

Today's Details

High
84°F
Low
70°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
61%
UV Index
5.6 (Moderate)
Precip
53% chance · 0.38 in
Now
83°F · feels 92°F
Sunrise
5:31am
Sunset
7:54pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 84°F 70°F Rain showers: moderate
Saturday 83°F 69°F Overcast
Sunday 80°F 64°F Drizzle: moderate
Monday 81°F 64°F Drizzle: dense
Tuesday 78°F 56°F Partly cloudy
Wednesday 82°F 54°F Overcast
Thursday 85°F 61°F Overcast

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