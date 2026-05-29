5/29/26: Overcast with Highs of 84 and Lows of 72; Afternoon Showers Likely with Moderate Rain Tonight

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature is 82.6°F with winds at 1.4 mph. Conditions are currently overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far.
Looking ahead to the rest of the day, the high is expected to reach 83.8°F with a low of 70.3°F tonight. Winds may increase to speeds of up to 12.7 mph in the afternoon, and there is a 53% chance of moderate rain showers, with total expected precipitation of 0.38 in.
For tonight, the low will drop to 72.3°F with winds calming to around 4 mph. The chance of rain remains at 53%, with moderate rain showers anticipated to continue through the evening.
No official weather warnings are currently in effect for Rutherford County.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|84°F
|70°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Saturday
|83°F
|69°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|80°F
|64°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Monday
|81°F
|64°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Tuesday
|78°F
|56°F
|Partly cloudy
|Wednesday
|82°F
|54°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|85°F
|61°F
|Overcast
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