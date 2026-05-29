Porter’s Call Marks 25 Years of Artist Care with Star-Studded Anniversary Fundraiser

Porter’s Call will celebrate 25 years of caring for the heart and soul of music with its annual fundraiser, Evening of Stories, Presented by The Cook Family Foundation, on Tuesday, September 1, 2026, at the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum in Nashville. More Entertainment News

The special anniversary event will honor Six-time GRAMMY® Award winner and 2022 Kennedy Center Honoree Amy Grant with Porter’s Call’s Founder’s Award, recognizing her enduring impact on the music community and her longstanding support of the organization’s mission. Cocktail reception and silent auction begin at 6 p.m., followed by dinner and the evening’s program at 7 p.m.

Presented in an intimate dinner format for the first time, this year’s “Evening of Stories” will feature artists sharing personal stories of how Porter’s Call has impacted their lives alongside acoustic performances. In honor of Grant, participating female artists will also perform songs from her celebrated catalog.

Confirmed artists currently include Hillary Scott (of Lady A), Ellie Holcomb, and Natalie Hemby, with Dave Barnes and Melinda Doolittle serving as hosts and additional artists to be announced soon. The evening will also include live and silent auctions benefiting Porter’s Call and its mission to provide free and confidential care for recording artists and their partners.

“Porter’s Call will present the Founder’s Award to Amy Grant, an artist whose life and legacy beautifully reflect the heart, hospitality, and quiet generosity that inspired Porter’s Call from the beginning,” said Beth Barcus, Co-Executive Director and Porter of Porter’s Call. “Amy has long created space for honesty, belonging, and soul care within the music community, embodying the same compassionate vision that guided our founder, Al Andrews. Through her influence, encouragement, and faithful presence, she has helped keep the door open for countless artists to find rest, connection, and hope.”

The Founder’s Award was first presented to Porter’s Call founder, Al Andrews, in 2023 and recognizes individuals whose lives reflect the organization’s spirit and mission.

Founded in 2001, Porter’s Call has spent the last 25 years caring for the hearts and souls of touring recording artists, enabling them to share their music with the world. The non-profit does this by providing free, confidential support to help them and their partners thrive, mentally, emotionally, and creatively. Available to artists anywhere in the world, Porter’s Call provides one-on-one support, couples and band sessions, retreats, and workshops – all tailored to the unique challenges of life on the road and in the spotlight.

With a more intimate setting this year, sponsorship opportunities are limited and expected to sell out quickly. For sponsorship information and additional event details, visit: https://porterscall.com/evening-of-stories.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email