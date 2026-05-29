5/28/26: Overcast with a high of 89.6, low of 71.6, current temp 81.1, winds at 3.9 mph, chance of rain 25%.

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 81.1°F with a light wind from the south at 3.9 mph. The sky remains overcast with no precipitation recorded.
Earlier today, the high reached 89.6°F while the low dipped to 71.6°F. Wind speeds varied, reaching up to 9.3 mph during the day. The chance of precipitation was 25%, but no rain was observed.
For tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 78.8°F, with wind speeds increasing slightly to a maximum of 7.8 mph. The likelihood of rain is low with only a 7% chance, and overcast skies will continue into the evening.
There are currently no active weather alerts for Rutherford County. Conditions are expected to remain stable overnight.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|90°F
|72°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|82°F
|72°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Saturday
|80°F
|65°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|77°F
|60°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Monday
|80°F
|59°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Tuesday
|75°F
|57°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|77°F
|52°F
|Partly cloudy
Next 24 Hours
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