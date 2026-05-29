5/28/26: Overcast with a high of 89.6, low of 71.6, current temp 81.1, winds at 3.9 mph, chance of rain 25%.

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 81.1°F with a light wind from the south at 3.9 mph. The sky remains overcast with no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the high reached 89.6°F while the low dipped to 71.6°F. Wind speeds varied, reaching up to 9.3 mph during the day. The chance of precipitation was 25%, but no rain was observed.

For tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 78.8°F, with wind speeds increasing slightly to a maximum of 7.8 mph. The likelihood of rain is low with only a 7% chance, and overcast skies will continue into the evening.

There are currently no active weather alerts for Rutherford County. Conditions are expected to remain stable overnight.

Today's Details High 90°F Low 72°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 63% UV Index 7.7 (High) Precip 25% chance · 0 in Now 81°F · feels 86°F Sunrise 5:32am Sunset 7:53pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 90°F 72°F Overcast Friday 82°F 72°F Drizzle: dense Saturday 80°F 65°F Drizzle: light Sunday 77°F 60°F Drizzle: dense Monday 80°F 59°F Drizzle: moderate Tuesday 75°F 57°F Overcast Wednesday 77°F 52°F Partly cloudy

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