OBITUARY: Martha Cooper Kyzer

Martha Cooper Kyzer, 92 of Rocky Grove, South Carolina, passed away in peace Sunday, May 24, 2026 surrounded by her loving family. Martha was born on June 16, 1933 to Rosa and Felder Cooper.

Martha spent her childhood years in Perry, Sally and Wagener, SC. She was a graduate of Wagener High School. She worked as an executive secretary and administrative assistant in both corporate and college settings. Before her retirement, she worked for State Farm Insurance in Murfreesboro, TN. She was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church in Murfreesboro.

Martha was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and faithful friend.

She is survived by her children, Clay “Rob” Kyzer (Annette), and Cindy Kyzer Yarbrough (Ed); and son-in-law Terry Branham. Loving grandmother to Joshua Branham, Daniel Branham, Faith Branham Neal, Charles Yarbrough (Amanda), Robert Yarbrough (Erica), Allison Yarbrough Enoch (Matthew), Hanne Kyzer and Annelise Kyzer. Her great grandchildren are Harrison, Silas and Violet Neal, Iris and Sylvan Yarbrough and Gabriel and Mercy Ellen Enoch. She is also survived by her loving brother, Michael Cooper and sister-in-love Sharelene.

She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband of 65 years, Watson Kyzer; daughter, Penny Branham; great grandson, Jackson Branham; brothers, Phillip Cooper, Arnold Cooper, Gerald Cooper, Gene Cooper, Wymon Cooper, William Cooper, Hugh Cooper; sister, Carolyn Dodson.

Open visitation will take place on Thursday, May 28, 2026 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home; 820 South Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37127 (615)893-2422. Please leave condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.

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