OBITUARY: Josephine Hanvy Johnson

Josephine Hanvy Johnson, age 90, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023 at Northside Nursing Home.

Josephine was preceded in death by her parents, Herman Hanvy and Ophelia Dial Hanvy; and husband, Jasper Anderson.

She is survived by her sons, Michael Anderson Johnson of Livingston, Mitchell Thomas Johnson of Murfreesboro; daughters, Wanda Perry and Tammy Lynn Morton both of Murfreesboro; sister, Betty Joann Pilkinton of Columbia; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 2:00 PM, Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Frank Lipetri and WD Thomason officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

