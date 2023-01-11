OBITUARY: Janet Mae Leach Northcutt

Janet Mae Leach Northcutt, age 88 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023.

A native of Muncie, IN, she was the daughter of the late William Thomas and Madeline Veretta Pittenger Leach. Mrs. Northcutt was also preceded in death by her husband, John Patrick Northcutt; sons, Roderic and Jeffrey Northcutt; brother, Marvin Francis Leach; and sister, Evalyn Louise Garner.

Mrs. Northcutt is survived by her son, Patrick Northcutt, and his wife Michelle of Wartrace, TN; daughters, Kerri Haddock and her husband Jonathan Reardon of Murfreesboro, TN, and Kelly Northcutt of Murfreesboro, TN; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Visitation with the family will be from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM Wednesday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday following the visitation at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with John Mack Green officiating. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 Pm Wednesday at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Pegram, TN.

Mrs. Northcutt was a retired security guard and a homemaker.

