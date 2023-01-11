OBITUARY: Michelle Renee Grupke

Michelle Renee Grupke, age 55, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023.

She was a native of Rutherford County and worked as a Vet Assistant.

Michelle was preceded in death by her father, Mark Grupke; and mother, Shirley Fiveash.

She is survived by her son, Russell Lee Bratcher; brother, Mark Noles; sister, Stephanie (Jesus) Santiago; nephew, Felix; niece, Riley; and grandchildren, Reece, Pierce, Mia, Jaycob, and Bella.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

