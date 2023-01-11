OBITUARY: Addie Mai Sargent

Addie Mai Sargent, age 90 of La Vergne, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

She was a native of Davidson Co. and was preceded in death by her husband, William O. Sargent and parents, Robert Henry Warpool and Mary Swain Warpool.

She was a member of Cane Ridge Cumberland Presbyterian and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Mrs. Sargent is survived by her children, William Robert Sargent and wife Kristen, Mary Jo Martin and husband Ernest, Jim Sargent, Joyce Marie Sargent Lazenby and Greg Greene, Tracey DaNell Pryor and husband Wendell; grandchildren, Jeremy Lincoln Sargent and wife Amanda, Jonathan Adam Lazenby and wife Shannon McCue, Matthew Greer Lazenby and wife Sarah, Chelsea Mai Pryor and James Hyde, Dalton Pryor and Jennifer Jimmy Clemons, Roger Clemons, Shaun Stuard; great-grandchildren; Stetson, James, Serenity, Alantae, Alaya; sisters, Jenny Arnold, Louise Warpool Staggs.

Visitation will be 3:00 PM-7:00 PM Wednesday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be 10:00 AM Thursday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Greg Dunn will officiate. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. www.woodfinchapel.com

