Mr. Johnny Jaco passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, he was 88 years old.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Faye Braswell Jaco; son, Victor Jaco; parents, Nuck and Addie Lee Jaco; four brothers; and three sisters.

He is survived by his children, Pamela Thomason and her husband Ray, Jeff Jaco and his wife Carolyn, Valerie Jaco; grandchildren, Racheal (Skip) Young, Lindsey Gibbs, Matthew Crosslin, Jaden C. Wolfe, Amber Jaco, Ashley (Matt) Rogers, Erica (Curtis) Brinkley, Leslie (Paul) Dalecke; great-grandchildren, Hunter (Kaitlin) Ward, Bradley Ward, Madysen Maze, Ellyana Gibbs, Evan Gibbs, Brylee Rogers, Caroline Rogers, Jayden Brinkley, Christian Brinkley, Addison Brinkley, Jackson Brinkley, Mason Brinkley, Kylan Knowles, Elijah Dalecke; and great-great-granddaughter, Jailee Ward.

Mr. Jaco was a Korean War Veteran serving in both the Navy and Air Force for a total of 22 years. He received his bachelor’s degree in nursing from Middle Tennessee State University and practiced nursing until his retirement. He was an avid sports fan and loved the Lord, as well as his family. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel from 11:00-2:00 PM. Funeral service will be at 2:00 PM with Brother Tim Fisher officiating. Burial will follow at Wards Grove Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

