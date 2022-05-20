Mr. Thomas Allen Denton, age 57 of La Vergne died on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.

Mr. Denton was preceded in death by his parents, Howard Denton, and Margie Duke Denton; sister, Cathy Minatra, and beloved dog Riley.

He worked for the Air Conditioning service for 27 years, “The guys in the green truck” and was an avid outdoorsman. Mr. Denton enjoyed building muscle cars and completed his final build of a 1968 Chevy SS El Camino.

Mr. Denton is survived by his wife of 25 years, Judy Denton; children, Dustin Denton, Christine Denton, Ely Drouin; grandchildren, Lila, Cohen, Cass, Frances, Hunter, Bryson; sisters, Kimberley Raymond, Suzanne Denton, Patty Denton; brother, Timothy Denton; brother-in-law, Steve Jones; special friends, Ralph Williams, Bodie Smith, Dawn Mankin, Gerald Graham; nephews, Cody and Joshua Raymond and a host of other family and friends; and beloved dog Gracie.

Family would like to express a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice.

A memorial gathering will be 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna. www.woodfinchapel.com

