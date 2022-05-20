Mr. Harold Whitley passed peacefully on Sunday, May 15, 2022, he was 82 years old.

He was the oldest son of Willie and Sarah Whitley of Nashville.

He is survived by his wife Wanda Johnson Whitley, his three daughters, Cynthia Whitley DuBois, her husband James DuBois of Hawkins, TX, Candace Whitley of Smyrna, TN, and Connie Whitley of Brentwood, TN, his brother Gary Whitley and his wife Trish Whitley of Smyrna, TN and nephews Bart, Clint and Lance Whitley. His step-son Deral Posey, his wife Patti Posey of Cullman, AL, and his first wife and forever friend, Katherine Tiers. Harold is survived by his dear friend and chosen family member, Albert Green of Murfreesboro, TN.

Harold spent his entire working career in sales, he loved people and he especially loved his family. If you knew Harold, you never forgot him, if you didn’t know him, you missed out on many jokes, laughs, stories, and kind words. He loved sports and was very supportive and active in the Smyrna Girls’ Softball League. He was passionate about doing the right thing and helping where he could and who he could. He will be missed until we meet again.

A celebration of life will be planned for a later date.

