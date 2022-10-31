OBITUARY: Johnnie Elmer Nash

Johnnie Elmer Nash passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at his residence, he was 100 years old.

He was born in Lee County, Mississippi and a resident of Rutherford County.

Johnnie served in the United States Army and retired in grocery sales.

Johnnie was preceded in death by his parents, John Mitt and Cleo Prince Nash; wife, Dorothy Ruth Nash; children, Ruby Yates and Susan Sparks; siblings, Clovis Nash, Dorothy Averett, Almethia Crouch; and grandson, Ashlin Prince.

He is survived by daughters, Cleo McCullough, Wanda Jernigan, Marie Jernigan; nine grandchildren; twenty-four great-grandchildren; and seventeen great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 9:00-10:00 AM, Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Chapel service will follow at 10:00 AM with family officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/