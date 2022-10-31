Monday, October 31, 2022
No menu items!
x

holidays

HomeObituariesOBITUARY: Johnnie Elmer Nash
Obituaries

OBITUARY: Johnnie Elmer Nash

Jennifer Haley
By Jennifer Haley
0
26
Johnnie-Elmer-Nash

Johnnie Elmer Nash passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at his residence, he was 100 years old.

He was born in Lee County, Mississippi and a resident of Rutherford County.

Johnnie served in the United States Army and retired in grocery sales.

Johnnie was preceded in death by his parents, John Mitt and Cleo Prince Nash; wife, Dorothy Ruth Nash; children, Ruby Yates and Susan Sparks; siblings, Clovis Nash, Dorothy Averett, Almethia Crouch; and grandson, Ashlin Prince.

He is survived by daughters, Cleo McCullough, Wanda Jernigan, Marie Jernigan; nine grandchildren; twenty-four great-grandchildren; and seventeen great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 9:00-10:00 AM, Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Chapel service will follow at 10:00 AM with family officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

 

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Previous articleHalloween Weather 2022 – Perfect Night to Trick or Treat
Next articleOBITUARY: Jimmy ‘Jimbo’ David Garrett
Jennifer Haley
Jennifer Haley
Growing up in rural Upstate New York, Jennifer has always enjoyed the simple pleasures in life. She is an outspoken advocate for animal rights and has opened her home to many rescues over the years. In her spare time, she enjoys antiquing, hiking, and gardening.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Close To Home Events

Close To Home News

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Opinion
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

Follow Us

© 2022 Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.