Monday, October 31, 2022
Halloween Weather 2022 - Perfect Night to Trick or Treat
Halloween Weather 2022 – Perfect Night to Trick or Treat

Clark Shelton
Clark Shelton
Double, double toil and trouble;
Fire burn and caldron bubble.
Fillet of a fenny snake,
In the caldron boil and bake;
Eye of newt and toe of frog,
Wool of bat and tongue of dog,
Adder’s fork and blind-worm’s sting,
Lizard’s leg and howlet’s wing,
For a charm of powerful trouble,
Like a hell-broth boil and bubble.
Shakespeare’s Macbeth
Nothing scary about this forecast! After some showers this morning. Comfortable temps for costume-wearing and cloudy skies for trick or treating!
Monday
A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly between 9am and 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. South southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

 

For your close to home LIVE radar find your county here

Clark Shelton
Clark Shelton
Cark Shelton lived in Franklin, Tn for over 20 years and has been with the company since its first year. Clark’s background in sales, web development and writing gives him the ability to wear many hats. Clark currently splits his time between Franklin and Cancun, Mexico.
