Halloween Weather 2022 – Perfect Night to Trick or Treat

Double, double toil and trouble;
Fire burn and caldron bubble.
Fillet of a fenny snake,
In the caldron boil and bake;
Eye of newt and toe of frog,
Wool of bat and tongue of dog,
Adder’s fork and blind-worm’s sting,
Lizard’s leg and howlet’s wing,
For a charm of powerful trouble,
Like a hell-broth boil and bubble.
Shakespeare’s Macbeth
Nothing scary about this forecast! After some showers this morning. Comfortable temps for costume-wearing and cloudy skies for trick or treating!
Monday
A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly between 9am and 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. South southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.