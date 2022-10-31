Halloween Safety Tips from the La Vergne Police Department

There will be extra officers out on patrol in La Vergne on Halloween night to make sure everyone has a safe evening. The City does not regulate Halloween activities. Typically, trick-or-treating starts on Halloween night around sunset and goes until about 9:00 p.m.

Trick-or-treating in groups is recommended, and kids under 12 should be accompanied by a responsible adult. Trick-or-treaters should carry glow sticks or flashlights and use reflective tape or stickers on costumes and bags. Always remember to check candy for tampering before allowing kids to eat anything.

Drivers are asked to be extra cautious in neighborhoods and watch for kids and families crossing the street.

“We’ll have extra patrols out on Halloween night, not only watching out for our trick-or-treaters but watching our drivers to make sure they follow the speed limit,” says Chief Chip Davis. “The speed limit is 25 MPH in our residential neighborhoods, but on Halloween, we’re asking drivers to be extra cautious and cut your speed in half. A lot of kids and families will cross the street in unexpected places, so you must be vigilant when you’re driving.”

It’s important for trick-or-treaters to know their parent or guardian’s phone number and their home address in case they get separated or lost.

“Take some time to teach your kids to keep themselves safe, too,” says Deputy Chief Brent Hatcher. “Stay on familiar roads and never go into a stranger’s home or car. Kids who are trick-or-treating unaccompanied should also spend a few minutes to make a plan with their parents or guardians to make sure they don’t get lost.”

Common Halloween etiquette includes not approaching homes with their lights off, only take one or two pieces of candy from unattended bowls, don’t hand out homemade treats, and having special treats available for kids who may have food allergies or dietary restrictions.