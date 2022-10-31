Monday, October 31, 2022
OBITUARY: Jimmy ‘Jimbo’ David Garrett

Jennifer Haley
By Jennifer Haley
Jimmy “Jimbo” David Garrett passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, October 27, 2022, he was 80 years old.

He was a native of Rutherford County and worked as a machine operator at International Paper.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, James Garrett and Lucille Anderson Garrett; and sister, Franell Nabors.

He is survived by his wife, Cheryl E. Garrett; children, Brian (Elizabeth) Garrett, Lisa (Daren) Thompson, Chris (Carrie) Garrett, and Matt (Kristy) Garrett; grandchildren, Emily (Adam) Kardel, Chandler (Emily) Thompson, Kyle (Makayla) Garrett, Mason Garrett, Kasey Garrett, Reagan Garrett; and great-grandchildren, Heidi Rose, Garrett and Josie Wren.

Visitation will be 4:00-8:00 PM, Monday, October 31, 2022 and also from 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM on Tuesday at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 1:00 PM, Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers with David Siler officiating. Burial will follow in Coleman Cemetery with sons and grandsons serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

 

