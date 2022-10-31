OBITUARY: Teresa Yvonne Robinson

Teresa Yvonne Robinson, age 78 of Murfreesboro, TN died Thursday, October 27, 2022, at her home with her husband and family by her side.

She was a native of Parsons, Kansas and a daughter of the late Harold and Earnestine Raymond.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by grandsons, Nathan Cain and Mickey Cain, Jr; sister, Marilyn Jaquinot; a brother, Johnny Raymond; and a son-in-law, Mickey Cain, Sr.

Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Jerry Robinson; children, Regina Cain of Murfreesboro, Christine Swerske (Todd) of Shelbyville, Tracy White (Layne Lasseter), Greg Robinson (Kim), and John Robinson (Tranea), all of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Erica Page, Chad Cain, Jesse Wilson, Cammie Yeo, Kaitlynn, Hilton and Christin White, Jonah, Noah and Jacob Robinson, Aidan Falcone, Kody Dever, Autumn Young, Taylor, Morgan, Haylee and Samantha Robinson; fourteen great-grandchildren; brothers, Louis and Paul Raymond; sisters, Janie Schibi, Rita Salsbery and Mary Walker; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Mrs. Robinson was a loving, devoted, and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She was a member of Temple Baptist Church and she along with her husband Jerry owned Slick Pig Barbecue. She previously worked at Eastern Airlines and later as a respiratory therapist. Her infectious smile stole everyone’s hearts. It was that smile and her kindness that she was known for until the end.

Visitation will be Sunday, October 30, 2022, from 2:00 until 6:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be 10:00 am Monday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Pastor Sam Epley officiating. Burial will follow in Coleman Cemetery with family serving as pallbearers.

An online guestbook is available for the Robinson family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/