John Dee Stem, age 87, passed away on February 13, 2022.

He was a farmer half his life, still he would help friends when he was needed. After farming full-time he went to public work at Tennessee Farmer’s Co-Op where he eventually retired. He really was a good mechanic and enjoyed working on tractors and small engines. Some people said he had forgotten more things about being a mechanic than a lot of people even knew. He loved his family and will be greatly missed.

John was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Elizabeth Stem; parents, Hugh Rah Stem and Mary Robinson Stem; and brothers, Willie Hugh and Ernest Stem.

He is survived by his son, John Marvin Stem, and former daughter-in-law Rita Stem; grandchildren, Ashley Regg, Brooke Stem, and Carson Stem; and great-grandchildren, Aiden Crowe, Brayden Stem, Jeraziah Butler, Harley, and Wyatt Regg.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 11:00 AM, Friday, February 18, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Wiley Dean officiating. Burial will follow in Whitworth Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

