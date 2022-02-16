Barbara Emma Jean Wilkins, age 72, passed away on February 13, 2022 in Shelbyville.

She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County.

Barbara was preceded in death by parents, George Wilkins and Ovie Ferrell Wilkins; brothers, J.W. Wilkins and Roy Wilkins; and sister, Joyce Faulk.

She is survived by her daughter, Georgia Evans; brother, Jackie Wilkins; sisters, Linda Doutt, Christine Faulk, Judy Warren, and Mary Frances Vaughn.

No service is planned at this time.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130.