James Allen Hartley, age 74, passed away on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Quality Center for Rehab and Healing.

He was a native and lifelong resident of Rutherford County. He was a self employed plumber.

James was preceded in death by his wife, Georgia Hartley, parents, W.A. Hartley and Nettie Bell Hartley, stepdaughter, Judy Fleming, sister, Martha Wilcher, and nephews, David, and Jeffery Tittle.

He is survived by his stepsons, Henry and Richard O’Conner, brother, Daniel Hartley Sr., sister, Ruth Ann Gristy, nieces, Carolyn Rankins, Shelia Wasilewsky and Michelle Tittle, nephews, Danny Hartley Jr., William Hartley, Michael Hartley, Jimmy Tittle, and Tim Tittle and guardian, John Toy.

A service for James will be held on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. in Jennings and Ayers Chapel with Rev. Yram Lopez and Daniel Hartley Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery with friends and family serving as Pallbearers. Visitation with the family will be from 9:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services; 820 South Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 (615)893-2422.

