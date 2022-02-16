Martha Louise Mofield, age 73, passed away on February 12, 2022 in Davidson County.

She was a native of Murfreesboro and a member of Woodbury Pentecostal Church. She retired as a cook with NHC Health Care.

Martha was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Stem and Ozella Lovvorn Stem; husband, Doug Mofield; and brother, Charles William Stem.

She is survived by son, William Christopher Hall; brother, Robert H. Stem; and sisters, Mary Alice Sanders, Barbara Romans, Betty McCord, and Judy Ashford.

Visitation will be 12:00 PM until time of chapel service at 3:00 PM, February 16, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Clayton Neal officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.