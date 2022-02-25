James Clinton Saxton, age 78 was lovingly received into the arms of his savior Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

He was born on January 5, 1944, to J.E. and Lulabelle Saxton of Florence Alabama, while his father was serving in the Army overseas.

The birth and death dates of this great man, however, is not nearly as relevant as all the days and nights that he lived to the fullest between those two dates.

Jimmy was blessed to grow up with a sister and a troop of cousins that were his best friends, ‘brothers’, and partners in many childhood adventures that would become the source of legends that will live on with Rose Ellen, Barbara, Tony, and many more.

If Jimmy’s adolescence had a theme song it would have been “Hot Rod Lincoln” as he loved classic fast cars of the 1940s and 1950s. After graduating high school he enlisted in the Air Force and enjoyed his time in England. After an honorable discharge, he relocated to Tennessee to begin a career with Alcoa and it was there that a blind date introduced him to the love of his life, Lorene. They enjoyed 54 years of unconditional love.

Jim truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; reading, classical music, being involved in Church, and tending to his expertly manicured lawn and shrubbery. He had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way and his stoical silence could speak a thousand words. For over 30 years, he enjoyed traveling all over the world for Alcoa and later on building his own Environmental Consulting Company. Jim never planned on retiring and so when faced with health challenges in 2016 he begrudgingly agreed to slowing down, just a bit. In February 2018 God blessed him with a miracle new grandson, for him to dote upon. With a renewed vigor and focus, he made it his new mission to devote himself to fiercely spoiling J.E. and teaching him ‘all the things” with a twinkle in his eyes and mischief on his mind.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory; his wife and best friend Lorene Saxton. Son; Michael Saxton and grandchildren Heath, Clinton, and Addison. His mini-me and daddy’s girl; Michelle (Royce) Zieschang and their son J.E. Daughter of his heart and ‘baby girl’ granddaughter; Brandi (Jonathon) Reynolds and their children Aiden, Tristen, and Ethan. His sister; Beth (David) Fincher and their children. Many other friends and family also survive.

After his battles with serious medical issues in recent years, Jim was courageous in facing the challenges with grit, and grace. Through it all, he stayed stubborn and determined to live life on his own terms, to the very end. His life was a blessing and may we all find comfort in our treasured memories.

Visiting hours with the family will be held at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro, TN on Saturday, March 5th, 2022 from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM with a memorial service and military honors beginning at 4:00 PM. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

