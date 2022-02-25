Mrs. Sene Kongthalath, age 68, of Murfreesboro TN passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on Thursday, February 24th, 2022 surrounded by her family and friends.

She was born on December 15th, 1953 in Laos.

She is survived by her children, Terri (John) Dayton and Davone (Alina) Kongthalath; grandchildren, Gabriel Kongthalath, Julia Kongthalath, Skylar Kongthalath, Kane Dayton, and Kallie Dayton; four siblings; and her boyfriend Donnie Simmons.

Her interests were all centered around the house, taking care of the home, and spending treasured time with the family and grandkids whom she loved so dearly.

A visitation will be held at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro, TN on Sunday, February 27th, 2022 from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM with services beginning at 2:00 PM. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

