Michael Duane Siverling, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at the age of 69.

He was a native of Pennsylvania and was a retired tool and die quality control inspector. Mr. Siverling was an avid camper and co-pilot with his wife on many adventures. He was a veteran of the United States Navy.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Mary Siverling; son, Ben Siverling; mother, Joan Serfoss; brother, Mark Daniels; sister, Roberta Cornelius-Zesati.

A memorial gathering will be held Saturday from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. www.woodfinchapel.com

