Stephen Thomas Warrick age 55 of Murfreesboro, passed away Monday, February 21, 2022, at St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Lester Warrick, and infant brother, Jeffery Warrick.

He was a member of the United Pentecostal Church.

He is survived by 1 daughter, Miranda Paul of Murfreesboro; 2 sons, Jeffery Lester Warrick and Charles Brandon Warrick both of Murfreesboro; mother, Judy Handley of Murfreesboro; 2 sisters, Tammy Warrick and Belinda Feagan both of Murfreesboro; 1 brother, Bo (Karla) Warrick of Sparta; stepmother, Mary Alice Sanders of Shelbyville; 2 grandchildren and 4 nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 1 PM Monday, February 28, 2022, at Woodfin Funeral Chapel in Murfreesboro with Bro. Jack Tidrick officiating and burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.

Visitation with the family will be on Monday from 10 AM until the time of the service at 1:PM. DeKalb Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

https://www.woodfinchapel.com

