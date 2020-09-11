Jessica Naomi Wright, age 37, passed away September 8, 2020. She was a native of Hohenwald and a Murfreesboro resident for the past ten years. Jessica was a Captain in the United States Air Force.

Jessica is survived by her husband, Brandon Wright; sons, JJ and Conner Wright; brother Chance (Khrysten) Fielder; parents, Jim Carroll and Jami (Doug) Spears; Grandparents; Jim and Billie Jo Bartholomew and Wanda and the late James E. Carroll; Aunts, Helen (Anthony) Ozier, Rhonda (Scottie) Bass; Uncles, Lee (Kathy) Carroll, and Robbie (Dana) Carroll; and 9 cousins.

Jessica achieved many successes in her young life, but considered her role as a mother to her be her most important.

Visitation with the family will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Friday, September 11, 2020. A Celebration of Life service will be held 10:00 AM, Saturday, September 12, 2020 under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422.

