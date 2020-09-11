Neal Ketron Jr., age 84 of Murfreesboro, passed away Friday August 28, 2020. A native of Kingsport, Tennessee he was the son of the late Neal and Susan Ketron, Sr. He was also preceded in death by brother Bill Ketron, Sr., and sister Barbara Chandler.

Mr. Ketron is survived by his wife of 66 years, Shirley, daughter Tammy Simonis and her husband Ralph of Huntsville, Alabama, sons Neal Ketron III and girlfriend Helen of Eldridge, Iowa, James Ketron and his fiancée Millie of Lavergne, Tennessee and five grandchildren; Shelby, Olivia, Jacob, Jarryd and Madison. He is also survived by two nephews; Mayor Bill Ketron Jr. and his wife Theresa of Murfreesboro, Mike Hagey of Knoxville, and three nieces; Ann Daniels and her husband Ed of Mt. Juliet, Karen Carrick and her husband Gene of Kingsport, Tennessee and many great nieces and nephews.

Mr. Ketron served in the Tennessee National Guard for 8 years. He was a member of Third Baptist Church and member of the Gideons.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Salvation Army in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

