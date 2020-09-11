Alice Marie Heissinger age 55 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away Saturday August 22, 2020 in Nashville Tennessee.

She was born June 13th 1965 in Springfield Illinois; the youngest of six children to Robert and Joella Strode of Pawnee, Illinois.

Much loved Mother of Ashley, Margo, Kyle, Haleigh, and Savannah. Grandmother of Carmine, Anthony, Marius, Eva, and Dante Kevin.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Kevin Heissinger. Parents and three sisters Kathryn Ann Beam, Karen Sue Martin and Janie Lynn Strode.

Before her retirement she was a certified nursing assistant, and homemaker. Alice greatly loved her family and pets. She enjoyed good food, music, conversation and swimming.

She was a kind, beautiful gentle, loving mother and grandmother. We wish we had more time together but we will always cherish the time we did have.

