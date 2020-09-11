Amazon announced it will host its 2020 Career Day on Wednesday, September 16. As a part of the nationwide virtual event, Amazon – the largest job creator in the U.S. over the last decade – will give attendees the opportunity to learn about the 33,000 corporate and tech jobs currently available across the country, and the thousands of additional hourly positions in the company’s operations network to be announced soon. Amazon will also mobilize 1,000 of its recruiters to provide 20,000 career coaching sessions to attendees in a single day. Anyone can participate in Career Day 2020 by going to amazon.jobs/careerday to register and book an appointment with an Amazon recruiter.

With many people left unemployed by the economic impact of COVID-19 and searching for new jobs, Career Day is designed to support all job seekers, regardless of their level of experience, professional field, or background – or whether they are looking for a job at Amazon or another company. On top of the 20,000 one-on-one coaching sessions, Career Day also includes three hours of mainstage programming that will feature fireside chats, panel discussions, and interviews with leading career-advice experts and Amazon executives. Starting today, participants will be able to register for live software-code review workshops, as well as breakout sessions to learn more about jobs in Amazon’s growing logistics network.

“COVID-19 continues to affect millions of people across the country, and people are eager for the opportunity to get back to work,” said Beth Galetti, Senior Vice President Human Resources at Amazon. “We’ve created more jobs in the U.S. over the past decade than any other company – and we are continuing to hire people from all backgrounds and at all skill levels. We are glad to be able to mobilize more than 1,000 experienced recruiters and HR professionals to help job seekers across the country learn about opportunities at Amazon and elsewhere.”

Last year, 17,000 job seekers attended Amazon Career Day events in six U.S. cities – and more than 200,000 people applied for jobs in the week leading up to the event. Building on that success, Amazon is taking the event virtual and opening Amazon Career Day 2020 to everyone, regardless of their location. The event will give participants the chance to:

Receive individualized career coaching. A team of 1,000 Amazon recruiters will conduct 20,000 free, one-on-one career coaching sessions with job seekers across the country. Attendees will be able to select their fields of interest: hourly roles; tech and non-tech positions at the company’s headquarters, corporate offices, and Tech Hubs; jobs for veterans; and opportunities for students and recent graduates. Amazon will match the attendees with an appropriate recruiter to help them prepare for their next job.

Discover new tools to navigate the current job market. The mainstage event will be headlined by award winning television host, activist, and life coach Karamo Brown and former professional football player and NASA astronaut Leland Melvin, who will share their personal stories of career change and overcoming adversity. Attendees will also hear from recruiting experts and career coaches giving advice on how they can adapt their skills and experiences, build their professional brands, and reimagine their resumes in order to improve their chances of landing a job.

Learn more about open roles at Amazon. Participants will be able to apply for a wide range of roles at Amazon, with recruiters on hand to talk about entry-level positions in the company’s operations network; corporate roles at its 18 Tech Hubs; as well as engineering, data science, marketing, human resources, and finance roles that support Alexa, AWS, Operations Technology, and Prime Video. Amazon leaders Kara Hurst, Vice President Worldwide Sustainability; David Bozeman, Vice President Amazon Transportation Services; and Cherris Armour, Director of Amazon Worldwide Operations will discuss their roles and share insights about Amazon’s culture. Attendees will also be able to learn more about Amazon’s industry-leading employee pay and benefits – including a $15-an-hour minimum wage, comprehensive healthcare from day one, 401(k) matching, up to 20 weeks of paid parental leave, and access to the Upskilling 2025 program, Amazon’s $700 million commitment to upskill 100,000 employees for higher-wage, in-demand jobs.

Participate in interactive Amazon career workshops. Attendees will have the opportunity to join smaller breakout sessions for those interested in hourly opportunities at Amazon’s fulfillment centers and physical stores, led by staffing specialists, and live coding reviews with senior Amazon software development engineers.

Majority of American job seekers looking for a job in a different industry due to COVID-19

Half of the Americans currently looking for a new job (53%) have been forced to do so because of COVID-19, according to a new Morning Consult survey on job-seeker insights commissioned by Amazon. A majority of those job seekers are trying to transition into fields such as healthcare and technology, sectors that Americans expect to continue to grow and hire. Research shows how the pandemic has prompted 61 percent of job seekers to look for a job in a different industry than they currently work, while 36 percent feel their current job does not utilize their main skills or training.

The Morning Consult survey also found that more than one-quarter of American workers (27%) expect that some or all of their current skills will become irrelevant in the next five years, with nearly half of job seekers willing to quit their jobs to go to another company if that employer provides company-funded upskilling training. Of those looking for work, almost a third see learning technical skills as the most important tool to help them land their next job. Learn more about the Amazon Job Seeker survey here.

Working at Amazon

With more than 875,000 employees worldwide, Amazon has been consistently recognized on LinkedIn’s Top Companies, currently ranks #2 in the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies, and was selected by Fast Company as one of the Best Workplaces for Innovators. Amazon has more than 600,000 full- and part-time employees in the U.S., across more than 40 states and 250 different counties, two headquarters, 18 Tech Hubs, more than 150 fulfillment centers, sortation centers and delivery stations, and more than two dozen Amazon Go, 4 Star and Amazon Books retail stores. Since 2010, Amazon has invested more than $350 billion in the U.S., including infrastructure and employee compensation. Learn more about Amazon’s economic impact across the U.S. here.

On top of the company’s direct hires, there are more than 2 million businesses, content creators, developers and delivery providers in the U.S. using Amazon products and services to start or grow their careers. Small and medium-sized businesses selling their products on Amazon.com have created more than 1.1 million jobs. There are more than 700,000 developers building skills for Alexa, last-mile and middle-mile delivery partners working with Amazon employ more than 95,000 drivers across the country, and hundreds of thousands of authors from around the world have self-published millions of books through Kindle Direct Publishing.

For more information about Career Day 2020 – including how to register for the event, book your one-on-one session with an Amazon recruiter, and apply for open roles – visit amazon.jobs/careerday.