NEWS ALERT: Law enforcement located Most Wanted fugitive David Whelan in Mobile, Alabama yesterday.
When confronted by officers, Whelan reportedly produced a weapon and shot himself, resulting in his death. That set of events remains under investigation by authorities in AL.
— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) September 11, 2020