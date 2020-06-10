Jerry Edward Pitts, Sr., age 78, passed away June 8, 2020 at his residence. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and retired as an Electrician with the Rutherford County Board of Education.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, and his aunt and uncle that raised him, Jesse and Rella Pitts. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Pitts; sons, Travis, Eddie; daughters, Rilla, Wendy, Renee; brothers, Curtis, Charles, James Kenneth and Robbie; sisters, Brenda, Linda, and Faye; grandchildren, Nikki, Daryl, Anna, Kody, Logan, Noah, Eli, Darrian, Ally, Caylee, Jennifer; great-grandchildren, Carter, Tanner, Aiden, Brock, Dayton, Cason, Addison, Declan, Karrigan and Braxton; and cousin, Ronnie.

Visitation with the family will be 12:00 until time of chapel service at 2:00 PM, Friday, June 12, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130.