Mr. Christopher “Chris” Brian Davis, age 28, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020.

He was born in Honolulu, HI to David A. Davis, Sr. and Tammy Clark Hackney. Chris worked in construction. He loved his children. Chris listened to country music and would go fishing for anything that would bite.

Chris is survived by his wife, Brittany Griffis Davis; children, C.J. Davis and Raeleigh Griffis all of Middleburg, FL; mother, Tammy Hackney and her husband Johnny of Murfreesboro; brothers, Joseph Davis of Beaumont, TX and David A. Davis, Jr. and his wife Adrian of Green Cove Springs, FL; step-sisters, Brandy Hackney and Brittany Hackney; nephew and niece, Matthew Davis and Katy Davis; and a host of other relatives. He was preceded in death by his father, David A. Davis, Sr.

A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.