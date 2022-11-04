OBITUARY: Janis Bays Callaway

Janis Bays Callaway passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022, she was 81 years old.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James C. and Ellen Velara McEachern Bays; husband, Frank Callaway, Jr.; and brother, Billy Bays.

She is survived by her son, Greg Callaway; sister, Janie Redfield; brother, Richard Bays; and her nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Janis was a longtime member of Smyrna Church of Christ. She attended high school in her home state of Oklahoma where she served as the State President of the Future Homemakers of America Club. She went on to earn a bachelor’s degree at David Lipscomb College in Nashville, TN. She retired from the Tennessee Farmers Co-Op of Lavergne after many years of service in the human resources department.

In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing and working on her crafts. Janis was a devoted and loving mother, sister, aunt, and friend. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, November 4, 2022 at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna from 4:00-7:00 PM. Funeral service will be Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Smyrna Church of Christ Honduras Fund.

