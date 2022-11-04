Friday, November 4, 2022
OBITUARY: Richard Ernest Eskildsen
Obituaries

OBITUARY: Richard Ernest Eskildsen

Richard Ernest Eskildsen of La Vergne, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, he was 79 years old.

He was a native of Chicago, IL and was preceded in death by his son Randall Eskildsen who died in 2019, and his parents, Carl T. Eskildsen and Agnes Benson Eskildsen.

Mr. Eskildsen was a veteran of the United State Marine Corps. He worked for Whirlpool in La Vergne and served as Union Steward for many years. Mr. Eskildsen considered himself Southern by choice, not by birth. He was an avid movie fan, loved country music, and tried for years to teach his wife to dance but never managed it.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Linda Eskildsen; son, Richard Eskildsen and wife Jody; grandchildren, Matthew Eskildsen and fiancée Casey Ashley, Jane Eskildsen Walters and husband Jeffrey, Ben Eskildsen and fiancée Catherine Stark, and a host of other family and friends.

Visitation will be 12Noon Saturday until Funeral Service at 3:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. www.woodfinchapel.com

 

