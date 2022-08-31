Wednesday, August 31, 2022
Obituaries

OBITUARY: James V. Blevins

James V. Blevins, age 83 of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.

He was a native of Norton, VA and the son of the late Sam and Delta Blevins.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded by his sister, Hellen Banner.

Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Margo Blevins; sons, Jeff Blevins of Smyrna and Greg Blevins and wife Peggy of Hendersonville; granddaughters, Olivia and Carli Blevins; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Jim was a leader in the Fine Paper Industry for more than 50 years and was a United States Air Force veteran. He was happiest while spending time with family, working on the farm, being at his cabin, hunting, fishing, and riding his Harley.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, September 1, 2022, and Friday, September 2, 2022, from 5:00 until 8:00 pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels and an online guestbook is available for the Blevins family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

 

