OBITUARY: Helen H. Joiner

Mrs. Helen H. Joiner of Rockvale, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022, she was 95 years old.

She was a native of San Antonio TX and had lived the past 20 years in Rockvale with her family.

Mrs. Joiner was preceded in death by parents, Millard Haskinson, and Carmen Gallegos Haskinson; husband, Otis Joiner; children, Leroy Chormicle II, Rita Jane Johnson and husband Jackie Johnson, grandchild Patrick Johnson.

She was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church and was a retired CPA.

Mrs. Joiner is survived by daughter, Diana Parrinello; son, Charles Chormicle and wife Jill; grandsons; Jackie W. Johnson and Rene’; Michel DeWeese, Franklin Livesay and wife Joy, Cristina Parrinello, Christopher Parrinello and wife Samantha, Leroy Chormicle III, Nicolas Chormicle, Gina Smith and husband Wade, Theresa Nielson and husband Jeff, Lisa Morris and husband Robbie, Great-grandchildren, Jordan, Jannah, Magnolia, Stillings, Enzo, Roman, Patrick, Ella, Samantha, Haley, Zack, Kiana, Sierra, and Jordyn.

We wish to thank Ms. Leatrice Edmondson for her loving care of our mother and Diana during this journey. Alive Hospice for their compassionate and kind assistance.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church.

Private graveside service will be Tuesday, September 6th at Joiner Family Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com

